Michael Olise with the French national team (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise could reportedly be set to earn himself a new long-term contract at the Allianz Arena.

The France international has been a world class performer for Bayern, and it’s inevitably led to some speculation about other big clubs being keen to sign him.

Liverpool are one of the names to be most strongly linked with Olise, with TEAMtalk previously mentioning the Reds as suitors for the former Crystal Palace man as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Still, now an update from German outlet Bild states that Bayern are ready to offer Olise a significant new contract, extending his current deal, which runs until 2029, until 2032.

Will Michael Olise stay at Bayern Munich?

It remains to be seen if Olise will agree to these new terms, but the 24-year-old could do well to commit his future to Bayern after finding the form of his career during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Olise looked like an exciting young talent at Palace but has taken his game to another level during his time in Germany, and it will be interesting to see how that impacts his future.

It might be that Olise will look to stay and keep progressing at Bayern, or he’ll feel his excellent form there has earned him the chance of an even bigger move.

Liverpool and Olise could be a great fit

It’s certainly easy to imagine Olise being a great fir for Liverpool, given his profile and the way they’ve tended to play over the years.

Salah will be hard to replace, but Olise looks like pretty much the perfect candidate to come in and provide a similar threat on that right-hand side.

Bayern could do well to try to get this resolved as soon as possible, or else he’ll be closer to the end of his contract, meaning his market value goes down and it’s that bit harder to keep hold of him.