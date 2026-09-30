Dani Olmo in action for Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a January transfer window move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The Spain international has been a key player for Barca and it perhaps seems unlikely that he’ll be on the move, but Bayern appear to be stepping up their interest.

According to Sky Sports, as per the X post below, Bayern have an interest in Olmo due to some uncertainty over two of their own key attacking players in the form of Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala.

See below for details from Sky’s post…

Bayern Munich are lining up a potential January move for Barcelona's Dani Olmo ?? Amid growing interest from other clubs in Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, Bayern are making contingency plans for a new forward ? pic.twitter.com/otftXgAkmb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 24, 2026

Bayern could do well to land a proven talent like Olmo, who also has the benefit of Bundesliga experience from his time at former club RB Leipzig.

Still, some fans of the Bavarian giants will undoubtedly be worried about what this could mean for the club’s hopes of keeping two big names like Olise and Musiala.

Could Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala be leaving Bayern Munich?

Bayern don’t tend to sell their best players unless they absolutely have to, so how much substance is there to this supposed uncertainty surrounding Olise and Musiala?

We know there’s been a lot of talk about Liverpool being keen on Olise, as per TEAMtalk and others, and Bayern have been keen to get the France international to commit to the club with a new contract.

Olise’s current deal expires in 2029, so there isn’t a huge hurry, but at the same time Bayern won’t want to have this situation unresolved by next summer or else there will be the serious risk of the player’s value falling.

The 24-year-old is a world class talent who’ll surely have top clubs queuing up, and Liverpool still look like they could do with him as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Musiala, meanwhile, has had injury problems and is perhaps not the player he once was, so that could explain clubs taking a look at his situation in case Bayern might now be more open to offers, in which case Olmo could be a fine replacement.

Christian Falk on Michael Olise’s future

Writing in his CF Bayern Insider column recently, German football journalist Christian Falk provided some useful insights into Olise’s future.

“Everyone at Bayern hopes that Michael Olise will play for the club for a long, long time,” Falk said last week.

“However, Max Eberl also told me in an interview that he wants a sign from the Frenchman next summer in terms of whether or not he can imagine signing a new contract. That’s because they can’t lose Olise on a free transfer in 2029.

“Everyone is hoping the former Crystal Palace star signs a new contract.”