Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates a goal for Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January transfer window move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has also been linked with other clubs in recent times.

The Red Devils could do with more cover up front after some ongoing injury problems for Benjamin Sesko, and a proven Premier League forward like Mateta could be ideal.

The Frenchman has shone for Palace, proving himself a consistent and reliable threat at this level, and it’s previously led to interest from other big clubs like AC Milan, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The report from TEAMtalk now states that Man Utd are also exploring Mateta as an option, with the 29-year-old still keen on leaving Selhurst Park in the near future.

Jean-Philippe Mateta Manchester United links are nothing new

We’ve also recently been informed about clubs showing an interest in Mateta, with United one of the names mentioned, along with Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Galatasaray.

One imagines Palace won’t be too keen to let Mateta go, but it will be interesting to see how this saga develops as it may well be that the player will push for a move this winter.

If he does, it seems we can expect MUFC to make a move, as they could really do with more depth in attack due to Sesko’s struggles staying fit.

The talented young Slovenia international has shown some promise at Old Trafford, but he’s been unable to perform consistently due to being in and out of the team with ongoing fitness niggles.

Mateta’s age means he wouldn’t be a particularly long-term option for United, but he could be ideal as a short-team solution in that area of the pitch.

Still, Palace surely need to do their best to keep this squad together after losing key players like Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, and Maxence Lacroix in the last year.