Aston Villa have green light to sign Premier League striker for only £25m

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could make another significant addition to their attack before the transfer deadline, with Crystal Palace reportedly willing to consider an improved £25 million offer for Jean-Philippe Mateta.



Unai Emery’s side have already completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, but Villa are still looking for another centre-forward following major changes to their attacking department.

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Ollie Watkins has now left for Al-Hilal, while Tammy Abraham could also depart, potentially leaving Jackson as the club’s only established senior striker.

£25m could be enough for Aston Villa to sign Mateta

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have been told that an offer worth around £25m could now convince Crystal Palace to sell Mateta.

Villa have already seen one proposal rejected, but there is growing confidence that an improved bid could produce a different response.

The 29-year-old is reportedly keen to leave Selhurst Park, while his uncertain contract situation has weakened Palace’s negotiating position as Tuesday’s deadline approaches.

Villa’s need for another striker has also increased following Watkins’ departure.

Reuters confirmed on that Al-Hilal have completed the signing of the England international on a three-year contract, with British reports placing the transfer fee at approximately £51m.

Villa have already responded by bringing in Jackson from Chelsea.

Mateta still makes sense after Jackson arrival

Signing Mateta after already spending heavily on Jackson might initially look excessive, but Villa’s circumstances make the idea understandable.

Watkins has gone, Abraham’s future remains uncertain and Emery is preparing for another demanding campaign involving Champions League football. Relying on one recognised striker would create unnecessary risk.

Mateta would also offer something different from Jackson.

He provides greater physical presence, penalty-box strength and proven Premier League goals, while Jackson brings more pace and movement into wider areas. Having both would give Emery considerably more tactical flexibility.

At £25m, the financial risk also looks relatively manageable for a striker with Mateta’s experience.

Villa should still avoid overpaying simply because the deadline is approaching, but if Palace are genuinely willing to negotiate around that figure, there is a strong argument for finishing the deal.

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