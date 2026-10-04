A Manchester United flag is seen in the surrounding area prior to a UEFA Europa League match (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are prepared to consider offers for Jean-Philippe Mateta during the January transfer window as the striker’s future at Selhurst Park looks increasingly uncertain.

The French forward is approaching the final months of his contract with the Eagles, and expectations are growing that he will leave the club in 2027. Palace therefore face a decision on whether to cash in on him in January or let him depart as a free agent at the end of the season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could attract January interest

According to reports from Football Insider, Palace could be willing to entertain offers for Mateta when the transfer window reopens. The club are understood to be resigned to losing the 29-year-old, with several clubs in the Premier League and across Europe keeping an eye on his situation.

Mateta has established himself as an important player for Palace since joining the club, and his Premier League experience makes him an attractive option for teams seeking a proven striker.

The Eagles could now be forced to weigh up the financial benefit of selling him in January against keeping him for the remainder of the season.

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Mateta could be ideal for Man United

Palace will not want to lose an experienced goalscorer without receiving anything in return, especially as his contract situation becomes increasingly difficult to resolve.

A January departure could therefore make sense if a suitable offer arrives, while Mateta himself will have plenty of options to consider. He could remain in the Premier League, move elsewhere in Europe, or wait until the summer to become a free agent.

Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for the striker, while other clubs are also expected to monitor his availability. They remain keen on the player, and Mateta could be the ideal competition for Benjamin Sesko. Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with an exit and the Frenchman could be his replacement.

For Palace, the coming months could ultimately determine whether they secure a fee for Mateta or watch him leave for nothing next summer.