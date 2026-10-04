Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United, shows appreciation to the fans following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune has urged his former club to consider signing Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly as they look to strengthen at left-back.

The 21-year-old has become an increasingly dependable option for Manchester City, transitioning from midfield to full-back and proving he can handle the demands of regular Premier League football.

Quinton Fortune backs Nico O’Reilly for Manchester United

Fortune believes O’Reilly could be an ideal addition for United, especially as the club still lacks genuine depth on the left side of their defence.

Fortune revealed to Football365: “Players coming directly from City, I don’t know how United fans would take that! “But they have wonderful players. Number one I’d say Nico O’Reilly at left-back is brilliant, he can cover center-back and midfield, similar to John O’Shea.”

Luke Shaw remains the senior option at the back, but United need to start thinking about the role’s long-term future. Shaw has endured a difficult injury record at Old Trafford, and even after a much more consistent 2025/26 campaign, relying on him through another demanding season would be a significant risk.

O’Reilly, meanwhile, has already shown that he can operate effectively at Premier League level. His emergence at City has been particularly impressive considering that left-back was not originally his natural position.

The England international was developed primarily as a midfielder before Guardiola began using him at full-back, and the experiment has worked extremely well. The Premier League has highlighted his strength, pace, and ability to handle one-on-one situations, and his performances have helped him establish himself as a regular starter.

O’Reilly signing would be ideal

For United, signing O’Reilly would provide more than just another squad option. His versatility would give the club greater tactical flexibility, while his age means he could potentially become a long-term solution at left-back.

The move would also be intriguing given O’Reilly’s Manchester City background. However, his Premier League experience and continued development make him the type of player United should consider if an opportunity becomes available.

Fortune’s recommendation therefore makes sense from both a short-term and long-term perspective. United need greater security at left-back, and O’Reilly has already shown he has the qualities to compete at the highest level.