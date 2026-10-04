Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could make a surprise move for Mauro Icardi, with Roberto De Zerbi reportedly keen on bringing the experienced striker to North London.

The Argentine forward remains available as a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, and his availability could make him an appealing short-term option for Spurs. De Zerbi is reportedly looking for solutions to his side’s lack of goals, with Tottenham struggling to find consistency in the final third.

Mauro Icardi attracts Tottenham interest

According to reports from Spain, De Zerbi has identified Icardi as a potential solution to Tottenham’s attacking problems. The 33-year-old has built a reputation as a natural goalscorer during an impressive career that has included spells with Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray.

Icardi may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but his finishing ability could still make him a useful addition to the Tottenham squad. He scored 16 goals for Galatasaray across all competitions last season, including 14 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Spurs have had a difficult start in front of goal, with their attackers struggling to find the net consistently. That could encourage the club to explore an experienced option outside the traditional transfer window.

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Icardi could be a handy option

A move to Tottenham would give Icardi an opportunity to return to one of Europe’s top leagues, while Spurs could acquire a proven striker without paying a transfer fee.

However, there is no indication that Tottenham have made a formal offer for the Argentine yet. Reports suggest the club previously considered signing him but decided against it at that stage.

Everton have also shown interest in Icardi, meaning Tottenham could face competition if they decide to revive their pursuit.

It remains to be seen whether De Zerbi can convince the Spurs hierarchy to make a move. For now, Icardi remains an intriguing option as Tottenham assess their attacking needs.