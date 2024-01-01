(Photos) Chelsea, Man City stars & Lionel Messi celebrate New Year’s Eve in style

Happy new year, everyone! 2024 is underway and there’s a January transfer window to look forward to, but we also have pictures of the likes of Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Thiago Silva celebrating New Year’s Eve last night.

See below for a selection of the best images posted by footballers and their families on social media, with Jesse Lingard out partying in Dubai while others like Ederson and Edin Dzeko favoured a quiet night in with the family…

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas also looked like he had a good night, while Mauro Icardi can be seen at what looks like a fun celebration with fireworks in the background…

Of course, not everyone could be out partying as players from Liverpool and Newcastle United have a game tonight, as do a number of players at clubs in the Championship and below.

And following recent defeats, players from Arsenal and Manchester United were perhaps not in the mood for celebrating, with a noticeable lack of social media posts from players at those clubs.

