Barcelona are exploring a January move for Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, but their financial situation means a permanent transfer currently looks difficult.

The Algeria international has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

With regular football proving difficult to find, a winter departure is becoming increasingly realistic, and Barcelona are among several clubs considering an opportunity.

Barcelona make loan plan for Aït-Nouri

According to Football Insider, Barcelona are interested in signing Aït-Nouri but are unwilling to meet Manchester City’s £30million asking price in January.

Instead, the Catalan club are considering an initial loan deal, potentially including a future purchase agreement.

There is another important complication. Barcelona may need to move Alejandro Balde on before creating space for Aït-Nouri, meaning the Spaniard’s future could effectively determine whether negotiations progress.

City are open to allowing the 25-year-old to leave, particularly because Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly are currently ahead of him in the left-back hierarchy.

Juventus and Napoli are also interested, while Manchester United have previously explored a move.

Barca could offer Man City star the reset he needs

A switch to Barcelona would make plenty of sense for Aït-Nouri.

He built an excellent reputation at Wolves because of his dribbling, acceleration and ability to contribute in attacking areas, but his career has stalled since moving to City.

The biggest question is whether Barcelona can agree terms that City find acceptable.

Recent reports confirmed Barcelona’s interest and suggested City may actually prefer sending him abroad rather than strengthening local rivals Manchester United.

That could give Barcelona a significant advantage. From City’s perspective, however, agreeing to a straightforward loan would do little to recover their investment. They paid around £36m for Aït-Nouri in 2025 and still have him tied to a long-term contract.

A loan with an obligation or realistic option to buy therefore feels like the most logical compromise.

For Barcelona, this is exactly the kind of opportunistic deal their financial position requires. Aït-Nouri is talented, experienced and still only 25.

If Balde leaves and City soften their demands, this could become one of January’s more realistic high-profile moves.

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