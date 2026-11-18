Liverpool have reportedly emerged as the leading Premier League contenders to sign Erling Haaland if Manchester City sanction a blockbuster sale next summer.

The Norway international remains one of the world’s most prolific forwards, but uncertainty around City’s future has fuelled growing speculation that a departure could become realistic in 2027.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring developments, meaning Liverpool would face extraordinary competition if Haaland genuinely becomes available.

Man City could accept £125m for Haaland

According to Fichajes, Man City could be prepared to negotiate Haaland’s departure for around €150million, roughly £125m, at the end of the season.

Liverpool are named among the four major clubs positioned to make a move, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG.

The report suggests uncertainty surrounding potential sporting sanctions against City has contributed to questions over Haaland’s long-term future, despite his contract running until 2034.

For Liverpool, the attraction is obvious. Haaland already understands the Premier League and would provide an elite focal point capable of transforming any attack immediately.

However, the Reds already have significant investment tied up in their forward line, meaning a move of this magnitude would almost certainly require major departures first.

Haaland would transform Liverpool

From Liverpool’s perspective, this would be one of the most ambitious transfers imaginable.

Haaland combines devastating movement, physical power and a goalscoring record few players can match. Adding him to Andoni Iraola’s squad would immediately strengthen Liverpool’s chances of competing for every major trophy.

But this is far from a straightforward opportunity.

City remain in a strong contractual position and that Haaland has recently described himself as “incredibly happy” at the Etihad.

That is important context. A reported willingness to negotiate at €150m does not mean City are actively trying to sell their star striker, and Haaland himself would still need to decide he wants a new challenge.

Liverpool also have to consider whether spending £125m-plus on one player is compatible with the rest of their squad planning.

Still, if City’s circumstances change and Haaland genuinely becomes available, Liverpool should absolutely explore the possibility.

Players of this calibre almost never reach the market. The challenge would be convincing Haaland that Anfield, rather than Madrid, Barcelona or Paris, should be his next destination.

Liverpool could make early move for long-term target, reliable journalist confirms