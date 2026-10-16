Erling Haaland in action for Man City vs Arsenal in the Community Shield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been told that they should try an ambitious move to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window.

The Norway international is the undisputed star of this Man City side, and there will likely be some doubts over his future amid the ongoing charges against the club.

Discussing the situation on talkSPORT, Adrian Durham praised Haaland as “phenomenal” and suggested the Gunners should swoop for him amid all the uncertainty at the Etihad Stadium.

“I was thinking to myself, just imagine Man City get relegated to the North West Counties Premier Division,” Durham said.

“And all those players want to leave. Would any of those players get into the PSG side? I couldn’t really think of too many.

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“Then, I thought Erling Haaland would get into any side in the world, his goal rate is phenomenal – and then an idea struck me.

“Arsenal in January should go for Erling Haaland.”

Is Erling Haaland to Arsenal actually realistic?

Arsenal could do with a world class striker like Haaland, who has a stunning record of 172 goals in 207 appearances for City, including ten in his first nine games so far this season.

The 26-year-old would surely be one of the first names out of the door if MCFC were to receive a serious punishment that led to relegation or expulsion from the Premier League.

Still, that doesn’t mean it would be simple or straightforward for Arsenal to get him, as they’d likely have to smash their wage structure to do so.

Haaland earns roughly £400,000 per week, according to Sky Sports, so that takes him well above Arsenal’s current highest earner in Bukayo Saka, whose wages are £300,000 per week, according to BBC Sport.

Arsenal might feel it’s worth it to land a world class superstar like Haaland, but if City have any control over matters, then they will surely push to sell him abroad instead.

The former Borussia Dortmund man will surely have suitors like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves City, so they could likely out-spend Arsenal to win the race for his signature.