Latest: Man City stand firm over key player after Premier League verdict

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have no intention of selling Erling Haaland, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club following their guilty verdict over serious Premier League financial breaches.

The Norwegian striker is one of several high-profile players whose future has come under scrutiny since the ruling, especially with some of Europe’s biggest clubs watching closely.

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For now, though, City’s position is firm. Haaland remains central to their plans and they are not preparing for a sale, even while the appeals process continues.

Man City not entertaining Haaland offers

According to Football Insider, Man City have no plans to listen to offers for Haaland.

The 26-year-old returned to training this week after the international break, with Enzo Maresca holding talks with the squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to Liverpool.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal have all been linked with Haaland, but City remain in a strong contractual position.

His current deal runs until 2034, and there is reportedly no relegation clause allowing him to leave for a fixed fee if the club were removed from the Premier League.

Football Insider’s transfer correspondent also reported that City still see Haaland as a key part of their future, saying: “They are planning to keep Haaland… they don’t want to lose him.”

Haaland’s own message suggests he is focused on staying

Haaland has also done little to fuel exit talk.

Speaking to Reuters, he called for unity around the club and said: “We have to stick together.”

That feels significant. Players often choose their words carefully during situations like this, but Haaland’s public stance has been supportive rather than distant.

From City’s point of view, selling him now would make little sense. He remains their biggest goal threat, one of the most valuable players in world football and the face of the team.

The real question is what happens if the appeal fails and the punishment becomes severe.

Until then, City are clearly treating Haaland as untouchable. Unless the player himself changes his position, any talk of an imminent departure still feels premature.

Maresca explains the mood inside the Man City camp ahead of Liverpool showdown