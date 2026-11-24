Liverpool could be handed a remarkable opportunity to pursue Erling Haaland next summer, with Manchester City reportedly prepared to consider a major offer for the Norway international.

The 26-year-old remains one of the world’s most feared strikers, so any genuine availability would immediately trigger interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool are among those watching developments, although Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain would provide formidable competition.

Man City could consider €150m Haaland sale

According to Fichajes, Man City could consider selling Haaland for around €150million in the summer of 2027.

Liverpool are monitoring the situation alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG, with uncertainty surrounding City’s Premier League financial case continuing to fuel speculation about the striker’s future.

However, there are important qualifications. The €150m figure has not been officially confirmed by Manchester City, while none of the interested clubs are believed to have submitted a formal offer.

Haaland is also contracted until 2034 and does not have a release clause, leaving City in an extremely strong negotiating position.

A recent report also named Liverpool as the leading Premier League contender if City eventually sanction a sale.

Haaland would transform both Liverpool and Real Madrid

From Liverpool’s perspective, there is little debate about the footballing appeal.

Haaland would provide a devastating focal point, combining elite movement, physical power and a goalscoring record few forwards can match.

But spending around €150m on one player would reshape Liverpool’s entire transfer strategy. The Reds already have significant investment tied up in their attack, so a deal of this scale could require major departures before it becomes realistic.

Real Madrid may also represent the biggest threat. Haaland has long been linked with the Spanish giants, and competing financially with Madrid, Barcelona and PSG would be difficult.

Liverpool should still remain involved. Opportunities to sign a striker of Haaland’s quality almost never emerge. If City genuinely open negotiations, Liverpool would be foolish not to explore the possibility.

For now, though, this remains an opportunity to monitor rather than a transfer that is close to happening.

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