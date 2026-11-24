(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bournemouth striker Evanilson has revealed a lifelong admiration for Manchester United, admitting Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to follow the club while growing up in Brazil.

The 27-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season for Bournemouth and has already caused United problems at Old Trafford.

His comments are particularly interesting with Mauricio Pochettino expected to strengthen his attack, although there is currently no indication that Man United have made an approach.

Evanilson reveals Man United admiration

Speaking to ge Globo, Evanilson explained why facing United carries extra significance for him.

“Here in England, of the big clubs, Manchester United are the team I like the most”.

“Rayan said the same thing. When I was a kid, I also used to watch United!”.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo played for United, I watched loads of his highlights. And, man, knowing that I’m here playing against them… This is my third season playing against them. I scored last season and I scored this season at Old Trafford”.

“It’s a dream, and I tell everyone this in interviews: it was a dream to play at that stadium, and scoring goals is even more important”.

“So it’s a dream I’ve been fulfilling, scoring a goal against United because of how BIG the club is”.

Evanilson has eight goals and five assists from 15 appearances this season, with his strike in Bournemouth’s 3-0 victory at Old Trafford described by the Brazilian as the best goal of his career.

Is a move in the near future possible for Evanilson?

The timing naturally creates transfer speculation.

United need additional firepower, while Evanilson combines Premier League experience, movement and finishing ability with a clear emotional connection to Old Trafford. However, a Sports Mole report notes there is currently no concrete United interest.

Bournemouth also have little incentive to sell. Evanilson is contracted until 2029 and has become central to a side competing near the top of the Premier League.

Still, his comments are worth remembering. If United eventually decide they want a Premier League-proven striker, convincing Evanilson may be easier than negotiating with Bournemouth.

For now, this is admiration rather than a transfer story but United certainly know they already have a fan leading Bournemouth’s attack.

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