Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth striker Evanilson as both clubs look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball-News, the Premier League giants have made initial enquiries through intermediaries as they assess the possibility of securing the Brazilian international’s signature. However, Bournemouth are reluctant to lose their first-choice striker mid-season.

Evanilson attracts interest from Arsenal and Manchester United

The 27-year-old has become an important member of Bournemouth’s squad since arriving from FC Porto in 2024. His physical presence, intelligent movement, and ability to contribute beyond goals make him an attractive option for clubs seeking a reliable centre-forward.

Arsenal could benefit from signing Evanilson as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking department. The Brazilian’s pressing and link-up play could complement the Gunners’ technical forwards, while his presence in the penalty area would add another dimension to their attack.

Manchester United are also monitoring the striker as they look to increase competition for places up front. Evanilson’s Premier League experience could make him a useful addition, particularly as the Red Devils seek greater depth and consistency in attack.

Neither club has reportedly opened formal negotiations with Bournemouth, but preliminary enquiries suggest the forward has emerged as a potential January target.

Bournemouth demand €65m for Evanilson

However, convincing the Cherries to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Brazilian remains under contract until June 2029, placing Bournemouth in a strong negotiating position.

According to the report, the south-coast club would demand at least €65 million to consider selling their striker. That figure represents a significant investment for either Arsenal or Manchester United.

Bournemouth have little incentive to lose an important attacking player this campaign, so interested clubs may need to offer a substantial fee to make progress.

With both Premier League giants assessing their options, Evanilson could become a player to watch when the January transfer window opens.