Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as they consider making a formal approach for the Nigerian international during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the second half of the campaign, with Michael Carrick looking to improve the quality and depth of his backline.

Bassey has emerged as a potential solution, having impressed with his physical presence, defensive versatility and ability to operate comfortably in possession. His performances for Fulham have attracted attention from several quarters, and United are now considering whether to turn their interest into a concrete transfer move.

Manchester United scouts impressed by Bassey against Man City

According to TEAMtalk, United sent representatives to watch Bassey in action against Manchester City, and the defender reportedly strengthened his case with an impressive display at the Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old played the entire match as Fulham secured a 1-1 draw, helping his side contain Erling Haaland and earn a valuable point against the reigning champions.

His suitability for Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred high defensive line is seen as a major factor behind United’s interest. Bassey’s recovery pace, physical strength and ability to play across the defensive line could make him an attractive addition.

Former United midfielder Quinton Fortune has also backed the potential transfer, describing the Fulham captain as a player who would bring much-needed quality to Old Trafford.

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Fulham face a battle to keep hold of Calvin Bassey

Meanwhile, Fulham are keen to protect their investment and have already indicated their intention to activate an extension clause in Bassey’s existing contract.

The Nigerian defender has also confirmed that discussions over fresh terms are underway, although an agreement has yet to be reached.

With United seemingly preparing to formalise their interest, Fulham could face a difficult decision if an attractive proposal arrives in January.

The London club will be desperate to retain their defensive leader, but the opportunity to join Manchester United could prove tempting for Bassey.