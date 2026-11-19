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Manchester United have been urged to pursue Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, with a potential £ 40 million-plus transfer emerging as an attractive option for new manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the January window.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their defensive options when the transfer market reopens, having endured a difficult start to the Premier League campaign. Pochettino will be keen to address the club’s defensive vulnerabilities and bring in players who can adapt to his preferred style of football.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, former United striker Louis Saha believes Bassey would be a smart addition to the squad, having established himself as a dependable performer at Fulham.

The Nigerian international has impressed with his physical presence, defensive awareness and ability to operate in multiple positions. His experience in English football could also make him an appealing option for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Calvin Bassey could be an ideal defensive addition

Saha believes the 26-year-old has demonstrated impressive consistency over the last few seasons and could bring much-needed stability to United’s backline.

The former striker also highlighted defensive shortcomings in the current squad, suggesting Bassey could offer greater reliability at the back.

Saha said: “Who would he be competing with at Manchester United? The current defenders tend to make mistakes and get injured quite often, which doesn’t provide the stability a team under this much pressure needs. “Hopefully, we find the right player, and Bassey could be a smart addition.”

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Fulham will want to keep Bassey

Fulham are unlikely to let their defender leave without a substantial offer, with reports suggesting a fee exceeding £ 40 million could be required to secure his services.

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee could be another player heading for the exit, with Saha suggesting a fresh start elsewhere might benefit the Dutch forward.

United have several areas requiring attention, but recruiting a dependable defender should be among Pochettino’s immediate priorities. Bassey’s versatility and Premier League experience make him an intriguing candidate, and a January move could benefit both parties.