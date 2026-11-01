Man United make defensive Premier League player their top January window target

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Manchester United are reportedly considering a January move for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as the club prepares to strengthen a squad that has been badly exposed by injuries.

The 26-year-old has been one of Fulham’s standout performers this season and has also taken on the captaincy.

His ability to operate at both centre-back and left-back makes him especially attractive to United, who are dealing with problems in both areas.

Man United are interested in Calvin Bassey

According to TEAMtalk, United’s recruitment department has been impressed by Bassey and is monitoring his situation closely.

The Nigeria international’s contract expires next summer, although Fulham hold an option to extend it by another year. Newcastle, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also understood to be following him.

Bassey’s versatility is a major reason for United’s interest. He is primarily a centre-back but can also cover on the left, which is significant given Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are currently unavailable.

Bassey is viewed as a possible solution to United’s defensive issues, particularly with Lisandro Martinez’s future uncertain.

The need for January reinforcements goes beyond defence. The Times reports that United are ready to make at least one signing after injuries exposed the lack of depth at left-back and centre-forward.

Benjamin Šeško is expected to be sidelined until at least January, leaving Bryan Mbeumo to fill in through the middle.

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Bassey could solve two problems at once

Calvin Bassey of Fulham
Calvin Bassey in action for Fulham (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Bassey makes sense because United need players who can cover multiple positions rather than another specialist who only fixes one issue.

His Premier League experience also reduces the adaptation risk, while his contract situation could make him more attainable than several younger defensive targets.

The bigger question is whether United should prioritise him over a natural left-back.

If Shaw and Dorgu remain injury concerns, signing someone who can play both centrally and wide would give the squad much-needed flexibility. That makes Bassey particularly appealing.

United still need a striker as well, so January spending will have to be carefully managed.

For that reason, a versatile defender such as Bassey could be one of the most logical deals available: experienced, physically suited to the league and capable of covering two positions in a squad that badly needs depth.

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