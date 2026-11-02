"Can't play for Man United again" - Carrick told never to pick up irresponsible player

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martínez has come under fierce criticism following his costly sending-off in Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, with broadcaster Scott Saunders arguing the Argentine should never play for the club again.

Martínez received two yellow cards in the space of just a few minutes at Stamford Bridge. His first came for hauling down Morgan Rogers before he conceded a penalty by catching Wesley Fofana in the face with his arm at a corner.

Cole Palmer converted the resulting spot-kick to effectively end United’s hopes of a comeback.

Pundit says Martínez ‘shouldn’t be picked again’

Speaking on the talkSPORT Goals Show, Saunders delivered a brutal assessment of the defender.

He said: “This guy is an idiot. I know he likes to play on the edge, but that is pointless. It is pointless.”

Saunders then added: “This guy can’t play for Man United again.”

His anger centred on Martínez’s lack of discipline, especially given that United were already 1-0 down when the second incident occurred.

Saunders continued: “He is meant to be a leader in this team and if that is how leaders act, I dread to think where we are going.”

He finished with an even stronger verdict: “He shouldn’t be picked again.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was similarly critical, calling Martínez a “liability” and saying his sending-off was “absolutely ridiculous”.

Man United defender is becoming impossible to trust

The issue is no longer simply one bad challenge.

Martínez was already under scrutiny following his public criticism of Manchester United’s hierarchy earlier in October, which resulted in a club fine and an apology.

Against Chelsea, his lack of composure directly contributed to another defeat.

United had actually produced a promising first half, creating better chances than Chelsea, but the game slipped away after Rogers scored and Martínez lost control. United’s winless run consequently stretched to nine matches, their longest since 1988.

Saunders’ suggestion that Martínez should never play again is extreme, but the underlying point is fair.

A senior defender must be reliable when the team is under pressure. Martínez’s aggression has always been one of his strengths, but when it becomes recklessness, it turns into a liability.

With United already planning defensive changes and Martínez’s future uncertain, moments like this only strengthen the argument that the club may need to move on.

Man United push to beat Liverpool to signing of unsettled defender with “high ceiling”