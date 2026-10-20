“Don’t want to be there” – Man U have created toxic situation with no solution until the summer claims journalist

Lisandro Martinez and Michael Carrick (Photo by Carl Recine, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United players are giving up on the season because they know they’re being sold, claims one journalist.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

The gloom is deepening at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are struggling on the pitch, and off the pitch it seems the bad vibes are infecting every part of the club. Journalist Phil Brown has some insight on how bad things have got, with players who know their time is up at the club come next summer effectively giving up on the season in a way that’s reminiscent of Graham Potter’s ill-fated spell in charge of Chelsea.

Man U players know the writing is on the wall

“A number of players don’t feel welcome at the club and feel that there is a deliberate targeting of higher-paid players to get them to leave,” Brown explained on his Twitter page.

“A number of the defenders wanted to leave this summer because they have been told they are being replaced in a year, and some of those players are down to the last year of their contract.

“Those players are not going to play through injuries for fear of jeopardising a move, and they feel that when they have played through injuries and had a poor game as a result, nobody ever explains to the fans that they have been carrying injuries.

“Half that Utd team don’t want to be there because they feel like the club don’t want them to be there.”

It’s a devastating, toxic situation which threatens to eat the club from inside. The planning behind the scenes that has let it get to this situation is a disaster, and once again it feels like a total reset is needed. The end of the season can’t come soon enough – and it’s only October.