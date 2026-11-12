"Judgement day" as Michael Carrick arrives for Manchester United training

Michael Carrick arrives at Manchester United training

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been seen arriving for training again this morning despite the growing feeling that Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace him as manager.

The English tactician has overseen Man Utd’s worst start to a season since 1986, with the Red Devils currently in the relegation zone with just one win from their first ten games in the Premier League.

As per the update below from Ben Jacobs, it now looks like Carrick will be informed today that he’s set to be sacked by United, with Pochettino taking over…

? Michael Carrick is expected to be formally informed on Thursday he has been sacked. Mauricio Pochettino has already agreed terms to replace him. pic.twitter.com/kkMqIejckq — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 11, 2026

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Still, for now Carrick is still going to Carrington, with Sam Cohen reporting below on how it looks like being “judgement day” for the former United midfielder…

? Carrick arrives at Carrington, on what some are describing as “judgement day,” on his future. pic.twitter.com/UF8MsEetvm — Sam C (@SamC_reports) November 12, 2026

One imagines an official announcement from the club is now fairly imminent, even if Carrick is still doing his bit and behaving professionally throughout this whole saga.

Manchester United’s Carrick experiment fails

United surely knew they were taking a gamble when appointing the relatively inexperienced Carrick full time after his stint as interim manager.

The 45-year-old admittedly did well when replacing Ruben Amorim last season, but it seems the MUFC job was ultimately too difficult for him, and appointing someone like Pochettino seems like the right move.

Carrick will surely remain a United legend, however, after a great playing career at Old Trafford and a decent effort at what was always likely to be a challenging job.

Carrick is the second former player United have turned to in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also having a spell in charge between 2018 and 2021.