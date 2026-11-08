Michael Carrick in Manchester United training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pundit Andy Reid believes Manchester United’s problems extend far beyond manager Michael Carrick, identifying three major issues that need to be addressed before the club can recover from its current crisis.

Carrick is facing mounting pressure following Manchester United’s horrid start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils currently sit 18th in the table with just eight points from ten matches.

However, Reid believes changing the manager alone would fail to address the deeper problems affecting the club.

Problems at Manchester United that go beyond Michael Carrick

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Reid argued that Carrick and his players must accept responsibility for United’s performances but insisted that the problems extend into the club’s leadership structure.

He was particularly critical of the defensive mistakes that have repeatedly undermined United this season.

Comparing some of the mistakes to those that would disappoint coaches at under-15 level, Reid made it clear that the players cannot escape scrutiny.

However, he also suggested that the problems go beyond coaching decisions.

While Carrick is responsible for preparing the team and improving results, the former midfielder believes the club is facing wider challenges.

Reid said (via BBC Sport Live):

“I think the problem runs deeper than Michael Carrick. I think he’ll take his share of the responsibility for it, no doubt about it, and the players have to as well.

“And when they step out on the pitch they can’t be making the mistakes that they are, if you [saw] some of the mistakes they made tonight in an under-15s game you’d be disappointed.

“They need to sort that out. But it runs deeper. There’s football leadership, ownership and financial issues that need resolving, there’s a bigger picture at the moment.”

Managers changed since Sir Alex Ferguson

Reid’s assessment is backed up by Manchester United’s recent history.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, the club has cycled through a series of managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim and now Michael Carrick.

Despite significant investment in the playing squad over the years, the club have failed to establish the consistency that defined Ferguson’s remarkable tenure.

There have been periods of improvement and domestic trophy success, but sustained Premier League title challenges have remained elusive.

Man United’s problems will not be solved by another managerial change

Reid’s argument suggests that appointing another manager would not necessarily resolve those long-standing difficulties.

Instead, he believes United must address the structures supporting the football operation if they are to achieve lasting improvement.

That said, Carrick’s job remains under pressure with question mark remaining on whether he will be able to survive this international break.

The dramatic 4-4 draw vs Aston Villa means United go into the break in relegation zone, just one point ahead of 20th placed Crystal Palace.

Although the comeback showed character, it does not change their league position.

If Carrick survives the break, his next challenge will be a trip to Anfield against Liverpool, who have not yet won a Premier League game at home this season.