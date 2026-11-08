(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu has questioned whether his teammates are doing enough to turn the club’s season around following Sunday’s dramatic 4-4 Premier League draw against Aston Villa.

The Danish international delivered an outstanding performance off the bench, registering a goal and an assist to rescue a point for Michael Carrick’s side at Old Trafford.

However, Dorgu was in no mood to celebrate his individual contribution, instead expressing frustration at United’s alarming league position.

Patrick Dorgu questions Man United teammates after Aston Villa draw

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Dorgu called on every player to take responsibility for the team’s struggles and show greater commitment to Carrick and the club.

Despite helping United recover from a two-goal deficit in stoppage time, Dorgu admitted he was deeply unhappy with the result.

The 22-year-old insisted that rescuing a draw was not enough given the club’s current circumstances.

Although the team showed considerable character to recover from 4-2 down, the defender made it clear that the players cannot be satisfied with their current performances.

He said (quotes via BBC Sport Live):

“I don’t feel happy, we are in a bad situation. We need to fight together to get out of it. Draw better than a loss but we had the better opportunities.

“Everyone needs to look at themselves and ask if they are doing enough. We need to fight for the manager, for the club and get out of this together.

“Of course it hurts [to be in relegation zone], there’s a lot of games and we need everyone to come back sharp from international break and start getting wins.”

Patrick Dorgu scores and assists in remarkable Man United comeback

Dorgu delivered a stunning individual cameo after coming on as a 66th-minute substitute to replace Diogo Dalot.

With United trailing 4-2, Dorgu single-handedly dragged the hosts back into the contest. In the 91st minute, his precise cross set up Joshua Zirkzee to reduce the deficit.

Five minutes later, Dorgu rose highest to power home a 96th-minute header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner, capping off a remarkable double comeback after United had fallen two goals behind twice.

Manchester United go into international break in relegation zone

Despite rescuing a point in stoppage time, the result leaves Manchester United sitting in the relegation zone heading into the November international break.

Sitting 18th in the table with just eight points from ten matches, United face their most alarming domestic slump in 40 years.

Carrick and his staff now face a crucial two-week pause to regroup before returning to action for a high-stakes trip to face rivals Liverpool at Anfield.