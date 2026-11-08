Diogo Dalot receives brutal Old Trafford reaction after nightmare display against Aston Villa

Manchester United FC
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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Diogo Dalot of Manchester United shakes hands with Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, after being substituted during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford on November 08, 2026 in Manchester, England.
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans made their feelings unmistakably clear at Old Trafford on Sunday, erupting into a loud cheer when full-back Diogo Dalot was substituted off during a chaotic afternoon against Aston Villa.

The reaction from the Old Trafford crowd was as brutal. When the board went up in the 66th minute indicating Dalot’s number was being replaced by Patrick Dorgu, a noticeable wave of cheers echoed through the stands.

The loud ovation was not one of appreciation, but rather sarcasm filled frustration after another poor defensive display.

Diogo Dalot had a poor game and conceded the penalty

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Youri Tielemans of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Diogo Dalot during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford on November 08, 2026 in Manchester, England.
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dalot’s tough afternoon began early as United found themselves trailing 2-0 within four minutes following goals from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson.

After United fought back to tie the game at 2-2 through Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans before the break, Dalot’s second half dissolved into disaster.

In the 47th minute, the Portuguese defender committed a clumsy foul on Alysson inside the penalty area, allowing John McGinn to convert from the spot.

Six minutes later, Leon Goretzka bundled home a fourth for Villa, leaving Dalot completely exposed and compelling Michael Carrick to make the change.

Sub Dorgu assists and scores stoppage-time header in 4-4 thriller

The substitution proved to be game changer. Trailing 4-2, United mounted a heroic late rally, coming back from a two-goal deficit for the second time in the match.

Dalot’s replacement Dorgu was at the heart of the comeback, with a goal and assist.

The defender first found Joshua Zirkzee with a perfect pass as he pulled one back in the 91st minute.

In the 96th minute, the Danish fullback rose highest to power home a dramatic stoppage-time header, securing an astounding 4-4 draw to end a sensational contest.

More Stories Diogo Dalot Patrick Dorgu

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