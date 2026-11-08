(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans made their feelings unmistakably clear at Old Trafford on Sunday, erupting into a loud cheer when full-back Diogo Dalot was substituted off during a chaotic afternoon against Aston Villa.

The reaction from the Old Trafford crowd was as brutal. When the board went up in the 66th minute indicating Dalot’s number was being replaced by Patrick Dorgu, a noticeable wave of cheers echoed through the stands.

The loud ovation was not one of appreciation, but rather sarcasm filled frustration after another poor defensive display.

? Just listen to Old Trafford when it was announced that Diogo Dalot was being subbed off. pic.twitter.com/Z2LXokLdkY — Football Tweet ?? (@Footballtweet) November 8, 2026

Diogo Dalot had a poor game and conceded the penalty

Dalot’s tough afternoon began early as United found themselves trailing 2-0 within four minutes following goals from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson.

After United fought back to tie the game at 2-2 through Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans before the break, Dalot’s second half dissolved into disaster.

In the 47th minute, the Portuguese defender committed a clumsy foul on Alysson inside the penalty area, allowing John McGinn to convert from the spot.

Six minutes later, Leon Goretzka bundled home a fourth for Villa, leaving Dalot completely exposed and compelling Michael Carrick to make the change.

Sub Dorgu assists and scores stoppage-time header in 4-4 thriller

The substitution proved to be game changer. Trailing 4-2, United mounted a heroic late rally, coming back from a two-goal deficit for the second time in the match.

Dalot’s replacement Dorgu was at the heart of the comeback, with a goal and assist.

The defender first found Joshua Zirkzee with a perfect pass as he pulled one back in the 91st minute.

In the 96th minute, the Danish fullback rose highest to power home a dramatic stoppage-time header, securing an astounding 4-4 draw to end a sensational contest.