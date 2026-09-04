Michael Carrick excited about Man United star who can be "like a new signing"

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has praised Patrick Dorgu as someone who can feel almost like a new signing for his Red Devils side.

The Denmark international has shown real promise during his time at Old Trafford, playing in a few different positions to good effect before getting injured.

Dorgu ended up missing a lot of last season, which undoubtedly derailed his progress, but he now looks like an option Carrick is happy to have available again.

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Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by Utd Report, Carrick gave some insight into what he feels Dorgu can bring to his team…

Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu’s versatility

Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu at LB: “He can certainly play there, he has done and I am not saying he can't do that. The way we’ve worked since I’ve been here, he’s unfortunately been injured for some time. For me he’s almost like a new player to have, like a new signing in… pic.twitter.com/uNdIXl1zP2 — utdreport (@utdreport) September 4, 2026

“He can certainly play there (at left-back), he has done and I am not saying he can’t do that,” Carrick said.

“The way we’ve worked since I’ve been here, he’s unfortunately been injured for some time. For me he’s almost like a new player to have, like a new signing in some ways because he’s added so much to the group.

“He played off the right for Denmark and scored a great goal in the summer, he can play left-back. He can do a number of things. At some point he might have to do that. There are times in training when he does it.

“He’s only young and having the attributes he has got, we have to try and get the most out of him.”

Patrick Dorgu over Luke Shaw?

Even if left-back isn’t necessarily Dorgu’s best position, it might be that he’ll end up playing a lot of games there as he might be a better option than Luke Shaw.

MUFC probably should’ve signed more cover in that position during the summer, but focused instead on rebuilding their midfield with three new signings in the form of Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos.

Still, Dorgu’s return is a bit like having a new signing as he will have been missed and can now add a lot in a variety of positions.

If the 21-year-old can come back into the team and start games over Shaw, perhaps we’ll see him emerge as the best option in that position for the long term.