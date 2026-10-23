Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold could move back to the Premier League on a short-term loan in January as per transfer insider Indy Kaila.

The 28-year-old England international is reportedly evaluating his options at Real Madrid following a frustrating start to his second season in the Spanish capital.

Indy Kaila on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Transfer news account Indy Kaila dropped an exclusive update on X regarding Alexander-Arnold’s potential return to English football:

“Exclusive: Trent Alexander-Arnold to reassess his future at Real Madrid. Sources state a short-term loan move back to the Premier League in January is one option. The player will always have Liverpool in his heart.”

The update suggests that while several Premier League suitors including Chelsea and Arsenal are monitoring his situation, a emotional return to Anfield remains a top consideration given his deep-rooted ties to his boyhood club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling for minutes at Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid has become increasingly uncertain following a frustrating start to the campaign.

The former Liverpool star has reportedly started just three matches across La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Competition for places has intensified following the arrival of Denzel Dumfries, while Federico Valverde’s versatility provides Carlo Ancelotti with another option on the right side of defence.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to secure a consistent place in the starting XI.

His recent appearances illustrate the extent of his limited involvement.

Across Real Madrid’s last seven matches in all competitions, the England international has reportedly played just 138 minutes.

He remained on the bench against RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Roma, Atlético Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

His only appearances during that sequence came against Villarreal, when he played 52 minutes, and Elche, when he featured for 86 minutes.

For a player accustomed to being a regular starter at Liverpool, the lack of consistent playing time represents a significant change.

Alexander-Arnold’s ability to create chances from deep positions and dictate play with his passing remains a valuable asset, but he has found it difficult to establish a regular role in Ancelotti’s side.

Trent’s playing time in Real Madrid’s last seven games

The full-back’s recent game time highlights his reduced squad status under Ancelotti across all competitions: