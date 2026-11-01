Expert drops Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool bombshell with game changing update

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been tipped to emerge as favourites to re-sign Trent Alexander-Arnold if the England international decides his Real Madrid adventure is no longer working.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself under José Mourinho this season, with Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries providing serious competition at right-back.

That has inevitably fuelled speculation about a Premier League return, even though Alexander-Arnold remains determined to fight for his place in Spain.

Football Insider says Liverpool would lead the race

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson told Football Insider that Liverpool would likely be at the front of the queue if Alexander-Arnold became available.

Borson said: “I wouldn’t be surprised. What are his prospects in Madrid? It does look like it hasn’t really worked out.”

He added: “And I think there would be a queue of teams to bring him back to the Premier League. I’d think that Liverpool will be favourites.”

Borson also believes Alexander-Arnold could eventually repair his relationship with Liverpool supporters despite the hostile reaction to his 2025 departure.

However, Liverpool’s actual position remains more cautious. Football Insider reported on 24 October that Alexander-Arnold is not currently a concrete target, while the defender himself has no imminent plans to leave Madrid.

A recent CaughtOffside report similarly stated that Liverpool are not actively working on a reunion despite his reduced role in Spain.

Real Madrid’s official statistics show Alexander-Arnold has played only seven times this season, accumulating 345 minutes.

A return makes emotional sense but not practical

A Liverpool reunion would certainly be fascinating.

Alexander-Arnold already understands the club, remains one of Europe’s best progressive passers and would immediately add creativity from deep.

But Liverpool have moved on. Ronald Araújo has impressed at right-back during his loan spell, while Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley also provide options. That means Alexander-Arnold would no longer return as an automatic starter.

There is also the financial question. Madrid have him under contract until 2031, so Liverpool would have to pay a significant fee for a player they allowed to leave only 18 months earlier.

For now, Borson’s prediction is logical rather than evidence of an active deal.

If Trent eventually decides to leave Madrid, Liverpool would naturally be discussed. But unless his stance changes, a return remains more intriguing possibility than imminent transfer.

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