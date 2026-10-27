Liverpool linked full back determined to stay and earn his place – and maybe win a title

Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander Arnold is determined to earn his place in the Real Madrid team and isn’t planning on trying to leave in January.

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A lack of game time for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Real Madrid team is triggering a lot of transfer talk about the full back.

But one insider has made it very clear that he’s not intending to anywhere yet, and is keen to keep working to break into Jose Mourinho’s plans.

TAA still keen to keep working for Madrid minutes

“No, not in January,” well connected journalist Guillem Balague said of a potential move on talkSPORT.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time’. That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position [Fede Valverde and Denzel Dumfries] and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment. It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

We believe it for now, and believe that Trent will want to keep working to make a success of a move he sacrificed a lot for.

But if nothing changes by the end of the season, a move surely gets quite likely.