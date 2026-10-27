Trent Alexander-Arnold makes Liverpool decision amid increasing speculation

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Trent Alexander-Arnold has no immediate intention of exploring a return to Liverpool despite losing ground in the battle for regular football at Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old has endured an uneven second season in Spain and is currently behind Federico Valverde in José Mourinho’s right-back plans.

That has naturally sparked speculation about an emotional return to Anfield, but the latest information suggests both Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool remain focused elsewhere.

Trent wants to fight for Madrid place

According to Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold is expected to stay at Real Madrid and continue fighting for his place rather than pushing for an immediate Liverpool return.

The former Reds vice-captain has started only three of Madrid’s opening nine La Liga matches this season and has struggled to establish himself consistently under Mourinho.

However, he remains under contract until 2031 and is still considered part of the manager’s plans.

Liverpool’s position is similar. The club are not currently pursuing a reunion, despite ongoing uncertainty at right-back.

Liverpool are not interested in making an emotional move for Alexander-Arnold at this stage, even though his limited minutes in Madrid have reopened discussion around his future.

Alexander-Arnold has previously admitted that Liverpool still means a great deal to him, saying he continues to watch the club and wants them to succeed.

Liverpool reunion would be an emotional decision

The appeal of bringing Alexander-Arnold back is obvious.

He is a Liverpool academy graduate, remains one of the best long-range passers in world football and understands the club better than almost any external target. But the footballing case is less convincing.

Liverpool already have Ronald Araujo, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley competing on the right, while Andoni Iraola’s system places enormous physical and defensive demands on full-backs.

Alexander-Arnold could still transform games creatively, but he would not automatically solve Liverpool’s wider defensive needs.

There is also the emotional baggage from his 2025 exit. Some supporters reacted badly to his decision to run down his contract before moving to Madrid, and any return would reopen that debate.

For now, the most sensible outcome is for Trent to keep fighting in Spain while Liverpool continue evaluating younger options.

A reunion may never be impossible, but neither side appears ready for it yet.

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