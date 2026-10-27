(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to pursue a January transfer for Valencia winger David Otorbi if the Spanish club raises their asking price, despite remaining interested in the highly rated teenager.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds are reluctant to spend £50 million on the 19-year-old mid-season, which could force them to explore alternative targets as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

David Otorbi attracts Liverpool interest

The young winger has emerged as an exciting prospect at Valencia, drawing attention for his pace, dribbling, and versatility in attacking roles. His performances have prompted Liverpool to monitor his development as they look to add more quality to their forward line.

Otorbi has featured regularly for Valencia this season, often making an impact from the bench. He recently scored a crucial equaliser against Racing Santander, his first senior goal for the club, further underlining his potential.

Liverpool are understood to admire the teenager, who could be a long-term solution on the right flank. The club have already invested in young attacking talent, but their recruitment team continue to assess opportunities in the Spanish market.

However, the Merseyside club are prioritising signings who can make an immediate contribution during the winter transfer window. Paying a substantial fee for a developing player could therefore prove difficult to justify.

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Valencia increase Otorbi’s price tag

Valencia are reportedly preparing to raise the winger’s release clause from €30 million to €60 million, about £50 million. The Spanish club have moved to protect one of their most promising academy graduates amid growing interest from England.

Otorbi’s contract is set to run until 2031 following the extension, strengthening Valencia’s negotiating position and making a January departure more complicated.

Liverpool could reconsider their position if the financial demands change, but their current stance suggests they will not rush into an expensive deal.

With the January window approaching, the Reds may turn towards more established options if Valencia refuse to negotiate. Otorbi remains worth monitoring, though a move to Anfield appears increasingly unlikely in the coming months.