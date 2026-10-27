Liverpool not willing to pay £50m for right wing target – but they are “huge admirers”

David Otorbi celebrates a goal for Valencia(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking for balance on the right flank, and another La Liga addition looks like he could be on the cards for them.

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It was a summer of major change at Liverpool, and nobody is quite yet sure how they feel about it.

It hasn’t been a resounding success so far, but there does seem to be some promise in Andoni Iraola’s team, and a little more time to let the new additions settle might ultimately lead to a strong second half of the season.

They still need more additions to the squad, and while they’ve got more left wing players than they know what to do with, they’re still looking for balance on the other side.

Liverpool set their sights on right wing addition

A £25m release clause made the 19 year old Valencia star a tempting target for the Reds, but the most recent update from Football Insider claims that an option in his deal can double that clause to £50m.

According to Pete O’Rourke, that’s way beyond the limit for Iraola’s team.

“Sources say that the Reds are not willing to spend such a lofty fee on a young player in the middle of the campaign,” he wrote.

That doesn’t rule out a move in the future, however.

“Liverpool are huge admirers of the wideman and the potential he possesses,” O’Rourke continued

“But they are unlikely to make a move in the coming months if Valencia increase his release clause.”

If he keeps improving, £50m might end up looking like good value. The competition is only going to get hotter.