From Spain: Liverpool have intensified efforts to sign star with €30m release clause

David Otorbi celebrates a goal for Valencia(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly intensified efforts in recent days to sign Valencia’s highly-rated young winger David Otorbi.

The talented 19-year-old has become more of a first-team regular for Valencia this season, and it looks like this has led to interest from elsewhere.

According to Tribuna Deportiva, Liverpool have been stepping up their interest in Otorbi, who has a €30m release clause in his current Valencia contract.

However, the La Liga club are also said to be keen to tie the youngster down to a new deal which would increase that release clause to more like €60m.

It remains to be seen if this new contract will definitely go through, but the report suggests there is an agreement to hold further discussions over this soon.

Can Liverpool snap up exciting young talent David Otorbi?

Otorbi looks like he could be the next big thing in Spanish football, so it makes sense that he’s starting to attract interest from a big name like Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants may be sensible to wait, however, after seeing Otorbi pick up what looked like a serious injury yesterday.

The Spain Under-18 international had to be stretchered off in Valencia’s game against Villarreal, and although we’ll have to wait for more information, that’s never a good sign.

If Otorbi can bounce back from this setback, he should still go on to have a fine career, and Valencia will surely still do all they can to try and keep him.

LFC notably raided La Liga for a top young talent in the form of Victor Munoz this summer, and Otorbi could be another fine addition for the long-term.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust