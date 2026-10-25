(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland supporters received an uncomfortable message on live television after former England international Jay Bothroyd backed Leeds United to win at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash, Bothroyd predicted a 2-0 win for Daniel Farke’s side, believing Leeds could exploit Sunderland’s demanding schedule and limited recovery time.

According to a report from MOT Leeds News, the pundit’s assessment came as Sunderland prepared for a difficult encounter following their European commitments.

“Sorry Sunderland fans,” Bothroyd said. “Leeds are on cloud nine.

“Sunderland are in Europe, tired. Leeds are fresh and work hard. they’ve had some fantastic performances this season.”

Jay Bothroyd backs Leeds United to beat Sunderland

Sunderland entered the fixture under pressure after a disappointing Premier League run. Regis Le Bris’ side struggled to find consistency while balancing domestic responsibilities with their European campaign.

The Black Cats had travelled to Poland to face Lech Poznan in the Europa League, drawing 1-1 on Thursday night. That left them with limited time to recover before welcoming Leeds on Sunday.

Leeds, by contrast, had more time to prepare ahead of the encounter. Bothroyd believed the extra rest could prove decisive, especially given the intensity and physical demands of Premier League football.

The former striker also highlighted Leeds’ recent performances, suggesting that Farke’s team had reasons to feel confident despite their inconsistent results.

Sunderland face difficult test against Leeds

Bothroyd’s prediction could prove controversial among Sunderland supporters, especially given the rivalry between the two clubs following their promotion to the Premier League.

The teams have developed a competitive relationship in recent seasons, with both sides battling for similar targets in the transfer market and attempting to establish themselves in the top flight.

Their previous meetings have also been closely contested. Sunderland won 1-0 at Elland Road towards the end of last season, while the corresponding fixture at the Stadium of Light finished 1-1.

Bothroyd’s prediction therefore added another talking point ahead of Sunday’s match. Sunderland would be eager to prove the pundit wrong, while Leeds had a chance to turn his confidence into a valuable away result.