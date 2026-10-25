Fikayo Tomori in action for AC Milan (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Sunderland are reportedly among the clubs to have made contact over a potential transfer move for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

The former Chelsea defender, who has six caps for England, may well be available in the near future, and it seems he has a long list of suitors waiting for him in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen where Tomori could end up, but it looks like he’ll have a lot of options, with Man Utd, Sunderland, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Fulham mentioned as suitors in a report from TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old has impressed during his time in Serie A, but he’s getting closer to the end of his contract and it seems that Milan are prepared to cash in on him.

Where next for Fikayo Tomori as Premier League suitors line up?

Tomori looks like he could be a decent addition to this struggling United side, but some fans may well prefer their club to aim a little higher.

Sunderland, by contrast, would surely do really well to snap up a proven player like Tomori to help them in their battle against relegation this season.

The Black Cats majorly over achieved last term as they finished 7th and qualified for the Europa League, but they’ve won just once in their first seven league matches so far, and sit bottom of the table.

It’s clear that January reinforcements will be needed to help Sunderland survive, and a proven Premier League player like Tomori could be ideal to help them toughen up at the back.

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Still, with so many clubs interested in him, Tomori may well hold out for a move that wouldn’t immediately see him thrust into a relegation battle.

TEAMtalk’s report adds that Milan could also be letting another former Chelsea and England player in Ruben Loftus-Cheek leave this January too.