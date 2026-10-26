Man United target "excellent" Premier League player to solve defensive issues

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Manchester United are reportedly preparing to renew their interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as the club plans significant changes to its defence.

The 24-year-old has been on United’s radar for more than two years, with Everton rejecting bids worth £35million and £45million in 2024.

His injury problems later slowed the pursuit, but Branthwaite’s return to fitness and strong start to the 2026/27 season have put him firmly back in the conversation.

Branthwaite remains a major target for Man United

According to Football Insider, Man United continue to view Branthwaite as one of their leading defensive targets as they consider reshaping the back line.

Everton are in a strong negotiating position. Branthwaite signed a new contract last year keeping him at the club until 2030, and reports suggest they could demand around £80million for the England international.

United have also made fresh contact with the defender’s representatives this season, according to TEAMtalk, while Manchester City, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest.

Branthwaite’s qualities have earned major praise from Everton manager David Moyes.

After his impressive display against Tottenham earlier this season, Moyes said: “Jarrad was excellent.” He also described the defender as “a really good player” with “far more to come”.

Branthwaite fits the needs of United in defence

Branthwaite makes sense for Man United because his profile addresses several weaknesses at once.

He is left-footed, physically dominant, quick across the ground and comfortable defending large spaces. At 24, he is also young enough to become a long-term cornerstone rather than a short-term fix.

The biggest concern is fitness. Branthwaite missed large periods of last season with hamstring problems, so United would need confidence that those issues are behind him before committing close to £80m.

However, his performances since returning have been encouraging, and he has already re-entered the England picture.

United need more authority and athleticism at centre-back, particularly if Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez are no longer viewed as long-term solutions.

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