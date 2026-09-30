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Everton have no intention of selling Jarrad Branthwaite and continue to value the defender at £80million despite renewed interest from several Premier League clubs.

The Toffees remain determined to keep hold of the 24-year-old, who has made an encouraging return to form after struggling with injuries last season. His recent performances have also earned him a recall to the England squad, further strengthening his reputation as one of the most promising centre-backs in English football.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains central to Everton’s plans

According to Football Insider, Everton believe Branthwaite is worth around £80million and are confident that his market value could rise further if he maintains his fitness and continues to impress under David Moyes.

The Merseyside club have previously rejected approaches from Manchester United, who attempted to secure his signature in 2024. Their stance has remained consistent, with the club refusing to lower their valuation even during the defender’s injury-hit campaign last season.

Branthwaite has since returned to the starting lineup and established himself as an important figure in Moyes’ defensive setup. His performances have helped him regain his place in the England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

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Branthwaite could attract further interest

Everton’s resolve could face another test in the coming months, with Liverpool reportedly monitoring the centre-back ahead of a potential move next summer.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has suggested that Liverpool are conducting their due diligence on the defender, who could eventually be viewed as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

However, Everton are under no immediate pressure to sell, with Branthwaite contracted until 2030. His return to international football could also strengthen the club’s negotiating position if further interest emerges.

For now, the Toffees appear focused on retaining one of their most valuable assets, while potential suitors may have to meet a substantial asking price to prise him away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.