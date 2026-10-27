Liverpool will have to spend £80m to beat Man United to the signing of rival defender

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Liverpool are reportedly considering a major move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as they continue planning for the long-term future of their defence.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season and has forced his way back into the England picture, while Liverpool are increasingly aware that Virgil van Dijk cannot remain the centrepiece of their back line forever.

Branthwaite’s age, Premier League experience and left-sided profile make him an obvious candidate.

Football Insider reveals Branthwaite interest

According to Football Insider, Liverpool admire Branthwaite and could make a move in 2027.

Everton are in an extremely strong negotiating position. Branthwaite signed a new contract running until 2030, and the club continue to value him at around £80million.

Liverpool have already been watching him closely. A separate Football Insider report claimed scouts have been monitoring his performances as the Reds assess left-footed centre-backs capable of eventually replacing Van Dijk.

Manchester United remain serious rivals for his signature after failing with two bids in 2024, while Everton are reportedly determined not to sell unless an exceptional offer arrives.

Branthwaite fits the profile Liverpool are looking for

From Liverpool’s perspective, is it easy to see why they are interested in the England international defender.

Branthwaite is young, left-footed, physically dominant and already proven in the Premier League. He is also comfortable defending large spaces, which is essential for a team that wants to play with a high defensive line.

The complication is the Merseyside rivalry. Everton would be particularly reluctant to strengthen Liverpool directly, and that could push the price even higher than £80m.

Liverpool therefore have to decide how much value they place on Premier League certainty.

Other targets such as Nico Schlotterbeck, Alessandro Bastoni and Murillo may offer different strengths, but Branthwaite carries very little adaptation risk.

If Van Dijk leaves next summer, Liverpool will need more than potential. They will need a defender capable of stepping into a huge role immediately.

Branthwaite fits that description better than most.

The deal would be expensive and difficult to pull off, but if Liverpool genuinely view him as a long-term defensive leader, this may be one transfer worth testing Everton’s resolve over.

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