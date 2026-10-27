Two-man shortlist: Liverpool have identified two targets to improve central midfield

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Liverpool are continuing to plan for a major midfield addition in 2027, with Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Bournemouth star Alex Scott emerging as two of the leading names on their shortlist.

The Reds chose not to directly replace Curtis Jones during the summer, but strengthening Andoni Iraola’s midfield is now becoming an increasingly important priority.

Both Scott and Camara would bring youth, energy and ball-carrying ability, although the financial demands involved in the two deals could be very different.

Camara and Scott are top two Liverpool targets

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool currently have Camara and Scott high on their list of targets for the central midfield position.

Sky Germany also reports that Liverpool have recently held contact with Felix Nmecha’s representatives, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is not currently considered a priority.

Instead, Camara and Scott are described as the leading candidates.

Scott has the obvious advantage of already knowing Iraola from their time together at Bournemouth. His ability to carry the ball, press aggressively and operate in several midfield roles makes him particularly attractive.

However, Bournemouth’s asking price could become a serious obstacle. Reports suggest they could demand more than £100million after rejecting previous approaches.

Camara may therefore represent better value. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Liverpool are monitoring both players and intend to make midfield a major focus in 2027, whether that move happens in January or during the summer.

Camara may offer better value than Scott

Scott might be the safer option because he already understands the Premier League and Iraola’s tactical demands.

But Liverpool also have to consider value. Paying more than £100m for Scott would be an enormous investment in a midfielder who is still developing.

Camara, meanwhile, could potentially be available for roughly half that figure and offers many of the same qualities, mobility, athleticism, progressive passing and defensive energy.

At 22, the Monaco midfielder also fits Liverpool’s traditional preference for players with significant upside and future resale value.

The decision may ultimately come down to how much Liverpool value immediate Premier League readiness.

Scott probably carries less adaptation risk. Camara may offer the better long-term financial deal.

Either way, the message is becoming clear: Liverpool are not simply looking for midfield depth. They want someone capable of becoming an eventual starter and helping reshape the centre of the team for the next several years.

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