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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils remain keen to sign the England international, despite Newcastle’s determination to keep one of their most important players.

Lewis Hall could be an ideal defensive addition

The 22-year-old has established himself as an impressive Premier League performer, attracting interest from several leading clubs with his technical ability, defensive awareness and attacking qualities.

Manchester United identified Hall as a priority target during the summer transfer window but ultimately decided to focus their resources on strengthening other areas of the squad. However, their interest has not diminished, and the left-back remains high on their recruitment shortlist.

Carrick is keen to improve his options on the left side of defence, with Luke Shaw’s fitness record raising concerns about the club’s long-term plans in the position. Hall’s ability to contribute in possession and provide attacking support could make him an ideal addition at Old Trafford.

The defender has also reportedly remained open to joining United, potentially giving the Premier League giants encouragement as they consider reviving their pursuit.

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Newcastle demand £70m for Hall

However, convincing Newcastle to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. According to Football Insider, the Magpies would demand more than £70 million to consider selling the England international.

Hall has recently signed a new contract that keeps him at St James’ Park until 2031, strengthening Newcastle’s negotiating position and making a transfer considerably more complicated.

The Tyneside club have little incentive to lose a key player midway through the campaign, meaning a January move is considered highly unlikely.

Manchester United are therefore expected to continue monitoring his progress before potentially returning with an offer next summer. Although Hall would strengthen their defence, Newcastle’s substantial asking price could prove a major obstacle.

With United planning further defensive reinforcements, Hall could remain a leading target, provided the two clubs can eventually reach an agreement.