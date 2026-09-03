Man United have major Lewis Hall plan as they remain interested in the left-back

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are already preparing to revisit their interest in Lewis Hall next year after failing to convince Newcastle United to sell the England international during the summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old emerged as United’s preferred option at left-back after Bayern Munich beat them to Nathaniel Brown before the World Cup.

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With Luke Shaw now 31 and approaching the latter stages of his Old Trafford career, Hall is viewed internally as the type of long-term solution Michael Carrick’s squad still needs.

Man United ready to go all in for Lewis Hall

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United fully intend to return for Hall in 2027 and are prepared to make him one of their priority targets.

United were encouraged by Hall’s camp during the summer, but Newcastle’s reluctance to lose another important first-team player effectively ended any realistic chance of a deal.

The Magpies are now planning their own counter-move by offering Hall an improved contract. If he agrees fresh terms, Newcastle’s negotiating position would become even stronger.

If those talks stall, however, United may believe there is an opportunity to secure him for a more realistic price next summer.

United concentrated most of their spending this year on midfield, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Their failure to secure a left-back means Shaw will remain the main natural option for Carrick this season.

Hall should be United’s defensive priority

United’s interest makes plenty of sense.

Hall is only 21 but already has considerable Premier League experience, while his technical quality and ability to progress the ball would suit a team that wants more control in possession.

More importantly, he could solve a position that has caused United problems for years.

Shaw remains capable of excellent performances, but injuries and age make it increasingly difficult to view him as the long-term answer. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can cover on the left, but neither is naturally suited to the position.

United were probably right not to panic after missing Hall this summer. Overpaying for a short-term alternative would only create another problem later.

The risk is that waiting until 2027 gives Newcastle time to secure Hall on a stronger contract and potentially increase his value.

United therefore need to be decisive next time. If Hall remains open to the move, he should be near the top of their list.

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