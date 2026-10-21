"You have to listen..." - Agency chief reveals Arsenal's "aggressive" transfer offer was tempting

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s “aggressive” efforts to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior over the summer have been confirmed by Roc Nation president Michael Yormack.

The agency represents Vini Jr and it seems clear that they dealt directly with Arsenal this summer, with the Brazil international clearly tempted by the move at one point, even if it didn’t work out.

Vinicius ended up signing a new contract with Real Madrid instead, but Yormack has opened up on how talks with the Gunners went after plenty of speculation.

See below for the quotes to SportsBoom relayed by journalist Chris Wheatley as further information drops about how serious the Vini to Arsenal links really were…

Roc Nation president Michael Yormack, whose agency represents Vinicius Jr: "Arsenal was very involved. They were very aggressive. "Vini's heart is in Madrid, that's where he’s always wanted to be, and that’s where he is, and that’s where he hopes to be for the rest of his… pic.twitter.com/8ejKRUV8j5 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) October 21, 2026

“Arsenal was very involved. They were very aggressive. Vini’s heart is in Madrid, that’s where he’s always wanted to be, and that’s where he is, and that’s where he hopes to be for the rest of his career. I don’t think there was ever a question,” Yormack said.

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“Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean of course. When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.

“But he’s where he wants to be and we’re happy, he’s there. It’s not often that an athlete gets to start their professional journey at one team, and end it there as well.”

Arsenal clearly had a genuine chance of signing Vinicius, but with hindsight it perhaps looks questionable if they should really have put so much into it.

Targeting such a big name always had the risk of things not working out, and in the end it meant AFC used up a lot of time during the summer on a player who ultimately chose not to join them, and they couldn’t find an alternative.