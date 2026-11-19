Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s long-running interest in Vinícius Júnior refuses to disappear, with Real Madrid reportedly placing a minimum €150million valuation on the Brazilian should his future change next summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side pushed hard to sign Vinícius before he eventually committed his future to Madrid, and fresh speculation suggests the Gunners are still watching his situation closely.

However, any deal would require one of the biggest financial commitments in Arsenal’s history.

Pedrerol reveals €150m figure amid renewed Arsenal interest

According to Josep Pedrerol, speaking on El Chiringuito and quoted in his latest update, Real Madrid would not consider selling Vinícius for anything below €150million.

Crucially, Madrid have not actively placed the winger on the market. Pedrerol has since clarified that Vinícius currently wants to stay and Real Madrid want to keep him, meaning the valuation only becomes relevant if the 26-year-old asks to leave.

Arsenal nevertheless remain interested after pursuing him aggressively during the summer.

That pursuit was more serious than simple speculation. CaughtOffside reports that Arsenal remain confident they could eventually convince Vinícius to move to the Emirates, despite his new Real Madrid contract running until 2032.

Vinicius would be a statement signing for the Gunners

There is little doubt about the footballing appeal.

Arsenal have been searching for an elite left-sided attacker capable of providing the same game-changing threat Bukayo Saka offers from the opposite flank. Vinícius would solve that problem instantly.

His pace, one-versus-one ability and experience delivering in the Champions League would take Arsenal’s attack to another level.

But €150m changes the conversation completely.

A transfer at that price would smash Arsenal’s record and could force Andrea Berta to create significant room in both the wage bill and squad before a deal becomes realistic.

There is also no guarantee Vinícius will actually want to leave Madrid. For that reason, Arsenal should stay patient rather than structure their entire recruitment strategy around one superstar.

If Vinícius becomes genuinely available, Arsenal are now big enough and ambitious enough to enter the conversation. But paying €150m only makes sense if Arteta believes he is the final piece capable of turning an already elite side into Europe’s dominant team.

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