Man U target picks up another assist – Red Devils could face serious competition as they plot £500m rebuild

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Lewis Hall continues to show his quality, and Manchester United continue to lie in wait after failing to sign him this summer.

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Bournemouth and Newcastle played out a fun game at St James’ Park this lunchtime, with the home team going two behind before a late comeback that saw them level the scores – and almost win the game.

Part of the Magpies comeback was Lewis Hall, the left back who once again proved what a dynamic option he is marauding down the flank. He even got an assist – although it was more of an individual goal from Harvey Barnes, who unleashed a superb top corner finish after a run.

Manchester United wait in the wings – but other teams could yet join the race

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Hall, and there was a strong suggestion they would sign him this summer. That didn’t end up happening, but there’s a feeling they have just put the move on ice.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker has pointed out that United are segmenting their rebuild, and after switching up their attack last year and their midfield this year, they are preparing for a big spend in defence next summer. Hall would be one of the players targeted in a potential £500m spend.

With performances like this, Hall’s price is only rising. And United should watch out – there’s no guarantee that other teams won’t be joining the race come next summer. Hall came through at Chelsea, and the Blues could be looking for a left back next summer after selling Marc Cucurella.