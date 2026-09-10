Man United make Lewis Hall decision after his new contract with Newcastle United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of eventually signing Lewis Hall have taken a setback after the England international agreed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United, but the door may not be completely closed.



The 22-year-old was Michael Carrick’s leading left-back target during the summer and United are expected to strengthen that position in 2027.

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Hall’s new agreement, which runs until 2031, significantly improves Newcastle’s negotiating position, although their wider transfer strategy means a future sale cannot be completely ruled out.

Newcastle United could still sell Hall next summer

According to talkSPORT, Hall has signed a new five-year agreement and is set to become one of Newcastle’s highest earners.

United explored signing him during the summer, but Newcastle made it clear they were unwilling to negotiate. Matthias Jaissle also reassured Hall about his importance to the team after the defender had become frustrated over his playing time and England situation.

However, Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson has openly discussed the importance of player trading as the club attempts to remain competitive while complying with financial regulations.

That could offer United encouragement.

TEAMtalk previously reported that United intend to make another major push for Hall in 2027, having identified him as their preferred long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

Newcastle’s new contract means any deal would now require an enormous offer.

Man United should not abandon their Hall plan

Hall signing until 2031 certainly makes United’s job harder, but it should not change their interest.

Left-back remains one of the clearest weaknesses in Carrick’s squad. Shaw is now 31 and cannot realistically be viewed as the long-term answer, while Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are naturally more comfortable on the opposite flank.

Hall would solve that problem immediately.

He is already Premier League-proven, comfortable receiving possession under pressure and capable of contributing both defensively and in attacking areas. At only 22, United could potentially secure their first-choice left-back for most of the next decade.

The issue will be price.

Newcastle rejected United’s summer interest and the new contract means they could demand well above the previously discussed £70m-£75m range.

United therefore should not chase him at any cost.

But if Newcastle’s need to generate transfer revenue creates an opening next summer, Carrick’s side should be ready.

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