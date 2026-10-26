Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Spurs are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the French international after his impressive performances in Italy drew widespread attention.

Lucas Da Cunha could be an ideal midfield addition

The 25-year-old has developed into an influential figure at Como, establishing himself as club captain and playing a key role in their progress under Cesc Fabregas.

Da Cunha recently caught the eye during Como’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, providing an assist for Nico Paz’s opening goal. His performance demonstrated his technical quality, tactical intelligence and ability to influence matches against high-profile opposition.

Tottenham could benefit from signing a versatile midfielder who can contribute in several roles. Although Da Cunha initially made his name as an attacking player, he has developed into a more disciplined central midfielder, offering greater balance and creativity.

His versatility could prove particularly valuable for De Zerbi, who wants to build a more competitive squad capable of challenging for major honours. The Frenchman’s energy, passing ability and leadership qualities could make him an attractive option for the north London club.

Tottenham face difficult negotiations for Da Cunha

However, convincing Como to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian club regards Da Cunha as an important part of their project and recently secured his future with a new contract running until 2031.

His growing reputation following his breakthrough with the French national team has further strengthened Como’s negotiating position.

Tottenham are also expected to face competition from several Premier League rivals, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton having previously expressed interest.

Da Cunha is reportedly happy at Como, meaning Spurs may need to present an exceptional offer to convince the club and player to consider a move.

Although Tottenham could continue monitoring his progress, any potential deal is likely to prove complicated as Como look to retain their influential captain.