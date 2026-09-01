Man United learn asking price of Newcastle United's Lewis Hall on transfer deadline day

Manchester United FC
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Michael Carrick Man United
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making one final attempt to sign Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall before the summer transfer window closes, but the size of Newcastle’s valuation makes a deadline-day agreement extremely difficult.

The 21-year-old has been United’s preferred option at left-back for much of the summer as Michael Carrick looks for a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

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Newcastle have repeatedly resisted United’s interest, and with only hours remaining in the window, they would require an extraordinary offer to reconsider their position.

Newcastle want more than £75m for Lewis Hall

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall
Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Man United remain interested in completing a deadline-day move for Hall.

However, Newcastle would reportedly demand more than £75m before even considering allowing the England international to leave this late in the window.

Hall has consistently been United’s number-one left-back target, but negotiations have proved difficult throughout the summer. Newcastle have little need to sell and would have virtually no time to secure an adequate replacement.

That stance is consistent with earlier reporting from Sky Sports, which revealed that Newcastle rejected United’s initial enquiry and directly informed them that Hall was not for sale.

Hall also has three years remaining on his contract, strengthening Newcastle’s position.

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Should Man United take a deadline day gamble?

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

There is no doubt Hall would improve Man United.

He is young, Premier League-proven and comfortable both defending and contributing in possession. At 21, he could potentially solve United’s left-back issue for the next decade.

But paying more than £75m would be difficult to justify.

United are negotiating from a weak position because Newcastle know Carrick wants another left-back and the deadline leaves no time for alternatives. That creates exactly the type of situation where clubs end up paying far above market value.

United do have other options, while Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu can cover the position for now.

If Newcastle suddenly soften their stance, United should remain ready. But unless Hall becomes available at a more realistic figure, walking away and revisiting the position next summer may be the smarter decision.

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