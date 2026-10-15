(Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken a cheeky swipe at Manchester City, joking that the Premier League champions should not even be competing in the division following their financial rules controversy.

The outspoken Arsenal supporter made the remark during a press conference on Wednesday while exchanging friendly banter with a journalist who supports Liverpool.

Mamdani seized the opportunity to poke fun at the reporter following Liverpool’s humiliating 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

However, his joke also carried a pointed reference to City’s recent financial breaches verdict, which has cast uncertainty over the club’s long-term future in the Premier League.

Zohran Mamdani mocks Man City while teasing Liverpool supporter

During a press conference, Mamdani shared a lighthearted exchange with a journalist who supports Liverpool, referencing Manchester City’s heated 3-0 victory over the Reds at Anfield:

“How’s it going? How are you as a Liverpool fan right now?” Mamdani asked the reporter with a grin (via Manchester Evening News).

“You got beat by a team that shouldn’t be in the league, but anyway…”

Mamdani’s banter follows a viral social media post where he simply published the number “114” on X.

The post made a direct nod to the independent commission’s recent landmark ruling, which found Manchester City guilty of 114 financial breaches regarding historical revenue reporting and compliance.

Manchester City facing uncertain future after 114 financial breaches verdict

Despite Mamdani’s playful ribbing, the reality facing Manchester City remains a matter of serious footballing concern.

Following the independent panel’s verdict, City officials immediately lodged a formal appeal, maintaining their innocence while legal proceedings continue in the background.

The final outcome remains uncertain, with any potential sanctions dependent on the conclusion of the legal process.

Possible punishments have been the subject of widespread speculation, including substantial points deductions and even relegation from the Premier League.

However, no such punishment has been confirmed.

The controversy contributed to a particularly hostile atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday, where Liverpool supporters greeted City with chants of “Cheats” and “Going down”.

Despite the reception, Enzo Maresca’s side secured an emphatic 3-0 victory, with Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki scoring after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off.