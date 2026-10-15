(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has provided an encouraging injury update on Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

All three players have been sidelined since returning from international duty, missing Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City and Wednesday’s emphatic 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK.

However, Iraola has refused to rule out any of the trio for the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium, suggesting there is still a possibility they could return this weekend.

Their availability will depend on how they respond to Liverpool’s final training session before the match.

Andoni Iraola refuses to rule out Isak, Gakpo and Szoboszlai

Speaking during his pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo), Iraola admitted that it remains too early to determine whether the three players will be available against Brentford.

The Liverpool manager explained that none had recovered sufficiently to feature in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter, but left the door open for their return.

“It’s early for us to say. We have training tomorrow, they weren’t ready last night. We have to wait and see. I leave the chance open (for them to be available on Saturday).”

The update offers some encouragement to Liverpool supporters after the club was forced to navigate two difficult fixtures without several important players.

Isak suffered a thigh problem while representing Sweden during the international break, while Gakpo sustained an ankle injury on international duty with the Netherlands.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, returned from Hungary duty experiencing hamstring tightness.

Although none of the injuries has been described as a long-term concern, Liverpool have been cautious about rushing the players back into action.

Iraola’s latest comments suggest their availability remains uncertain, with the final training session likely to play an important role in determining whether they can travel to Brentford.

Liverpool respond to Man City defeat with stunning 6-3 Champions League win

Despite missing three core attacking threats, Liverpool responded perfectly to their disappointing 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City by delivering an explosive performance in Europe.

Iraola’s side ran riot in the UEFA Champions League, securing an emphatic 6-3 away victory over Austrian outfit LASK.

Summer signing Bradley Barcola spearheaded the attack with a sensational hat-trick, while Ronald Araujo, Jeremie Frimpong, and academy starlet Lewis Koumas also found the net to seal Liverpool’s highest-scoring European away win in 25 years.

The resounding victory provides the squad with crucial momentum as they prepare for Saturday’s league return against Brentford.