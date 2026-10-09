Mixed injury update for Liverpool ahead of crucial Manchester City clash

Andoni Iraola and Kostas Tsimikas (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has spoken to the press about his team news for this weekend’s clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds have some mixed updates for this big game, with the bad news being that Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak are both out.

Meanwhile, there is at least one positive that Jeremy Jacquet is fit and available, so Liverpool fans will hope that that solid defence can prove a useful foundation to build on.

There’s no doubt, however, that Liverpool taking on Man City without two vitally important and in-form attacking players like Gakpo and Isak is a huge blow, and one that totally changes the complexion of this fixture.

See below for Iraola’s updates as reported by the Athletic’s James Pearce…

Liverpool will surely have been confident at home to a City side with so much to distract them and affect their confidence at the moment, but it now remains to be seen what they can realistically hope to get out of this game.

Do Liverpool have enough in attack for City test?

LFC do have some other decent options in attack, most notably summer signing Bradley Barcola, but he’s been slow to get going since his move from PSG late on in the summer transfer window.

That lack of a full pre-season has probably cost Barcola so far, though of course he’s good enough that he could still have it in him to make a big impact in this game.

Iraola has also strongly hinted at Lewis Koumas getting the chance to play, and you never know when a youngster being thrust into the spotlight like that can cause a surprise.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Elsewhere, Liverpool also have exciting young talents like Rio Ngumoha and summer signing Victor Munoz who could take this opportunity to step up.

Hugo Ekitike, meanwhile, is still also a long-term absentee, so Iraola really needs to hope that an almost second-string front line can somehow do the business against City.