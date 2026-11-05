"He's really struggled" - Liverpool summer signing told he needs to give "more"

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola looks on (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola has been criticised for his performance in last night’s 3-2 defeat away to Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

The France international joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a big-money move this summer, but has so far failed to make any kind of meaningful impact.

Aside from his three goals against minnows LASK, Barcola has zero goals and two assists in twelve games in total, and although every player needs a bit of time to settle in, he’s starting to attract criticism.

See below for James Pearce’s post on X last night as he singled out Barcola as someone who was badly struggling and needing to give more against Fenerbahce…

Barcola has to give Liverpool more here. He's really struggled tonight. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 4, 2026

“Barcola has to give Liverpool more here. He’s really struggled tonight,” Pearce said.

Can Liverpool get the best out of Bradley Barcola?

Barcola’s struggles could be seen as a bit of a surprise, but maybe there were also warning signs there for the Reds.

Although the 24-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his career so far, both for PSG and the French national team, he’s not the only recent LFC signing to flop.

Florian Wirtz also arrived for big money and has looked a shadow of his former self, while Alexander Isak also made a slow start, even if he’s looked a bit better so far this season.

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Not only does Barcola have the pressure of a big price tag, but he’s also dealing with a completely new environment to the one he was in at PSG, where he wasn’t a regular starter.

PSG had a lot of competition for places in their attack, so it’s not necessarily a disgrace for Barcola to struggle to start on a regular basis, but it does mean he’s now adjusting from a squad player role to being the star.

Barcola is also joining at a time when the Merseyside giants are adjusting to a new manager in the form of Andoni Iraola, while big names and experienced stars like Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate all left in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how Barcola can bounce back from this, but so far the signs aren’t too promising.